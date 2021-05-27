Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,220 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.86% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,871. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

