Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 1,090 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $589.74. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,044. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $590.72 and a 200 day moving average of $547.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.24 and a 1 year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.