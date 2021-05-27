Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $123.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

