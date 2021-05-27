Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Lowered to $168.00 at Citigroup

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $123.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.53. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

