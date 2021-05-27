Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $185.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $150.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

