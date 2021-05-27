Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.83.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 28.13 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 23.25 and a one year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

