Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of HFC opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

