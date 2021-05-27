Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.16.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

