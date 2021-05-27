Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.25

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.25 and traded as low as C$5.04. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$5.09, with a volume of 64,907 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.27. The firm has a market cap of C$367.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58.

In related news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total transaction of C$302,066.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -31,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($213,473.98). Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$123,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,950. Insiders sold a total of 102,400 shares of company stock valued at $660,902 over the last 90 days.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

