Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.25

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.25 and traded as low as C$5.04. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$5.09, with a volume of 64,907 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.27. The firm has a market cap of C$367.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58.

In related news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total transaction of C$302,066.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -31,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($213,473.98). Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$123,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,950. Insiders sold a total of 102,400 shares of company stock valued at $660,902 over the last 90 days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

