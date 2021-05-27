PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie increased their price target on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.78.

NYSE:AGS opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.54.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

