PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

