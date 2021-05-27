Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Up 408.0% in May

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 408.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AUCOY stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUCOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.