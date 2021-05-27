Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 4%

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 25,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,516,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRCH. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Porch Group Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,248,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,234,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,260,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

