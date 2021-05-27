Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $175.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 128.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth $4,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,646,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 750.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 449,962 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

