Power Ledger (POWR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.48 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $130.72 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00083820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.63 or 0.00982951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.42 or 0.09635499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00092503 BTC.

About Power Ledger

POWR is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.