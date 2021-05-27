PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of PPL worth $85,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $13,835,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $12,046,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 34.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,581,000 after acquiring an additional 335,086 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

