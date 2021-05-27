PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSK shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.50 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$13.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.05. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

