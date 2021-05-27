Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.17

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.17 and last traded at C$37.02, with a volume of 45932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.28.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

