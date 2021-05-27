Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$130.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

PBH stock opened at C$122.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.07. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$83.63 and a 52-week high of C$123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.2800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

