Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $617.60 Million

Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $617.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $624.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610.23 million. Primerica posted sales of $521.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average of $144.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,682 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

