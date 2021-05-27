Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$880 million.

Shares of PRVA stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,203. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

