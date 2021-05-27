ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

