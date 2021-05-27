Progress Software Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Progress Software has raised its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Progress Software stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

