Project Pai 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.10 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $37.95 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000181 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,750,861,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,770,449 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars.

