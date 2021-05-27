Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

RXDX stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). As a group, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, COO Mark Stenhouse bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $16,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 879,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,701,000. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,652,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,745,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $188,000.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.