Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

MBB opened at $108.47 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

