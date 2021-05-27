Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.14% of Presidio Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

SQFT opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

