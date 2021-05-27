Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.94

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.94 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 659,616 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.91 million and a P/E ratio of 81.00.

Get Proteome Sciences alerts:

In other Proteome Sciences news, insider Richard Dennis acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($8,165.67). Also, insider Roger Steven McDowell acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.