Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,252,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

