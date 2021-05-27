Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post sales of $110.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.30 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $442.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,647 shares of company stock worth $388,419. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

