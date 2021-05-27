Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises 1.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 56,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,705. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

