PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in May

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the April 29th total of 6,001,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BKRKF stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; vehicle, home, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as loans for borrowers/debtors; and supply chain financing solutions.

