PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Short Interest Down 98.9% in May

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the April 29th total of 6,001,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of BKRKF stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.37.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
