Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $67.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.06. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,048,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.