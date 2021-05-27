Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Up 564.7% in May

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 564.7% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PUBGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 84,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.