Pulmonx (LUNG) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Pulmonx (NASDAQ: LUNG) is one of 174 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pulmonx to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pulmonx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 5 0 2.63 Pulmonx Competitors 892 3810 7025 187 2.55

Pulmonx presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.73 million -$32.23 million -13.92 Pulmonx Competitors $1.18 billion $78.76 million 67.51

Pulmonx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx N/A N/A N/A Pulmonx Competitors -666.98% -89.16% -17.81%

Summary

Pulmonx beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

