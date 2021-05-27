Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €93.16 ($109.60).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €93.60 ($110.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €87.02. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion and a PE ratio of 92.13. Puma has a 12-month low of €60.42 ($71.08) and a 12-month high of €94.36 ($111.01).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.