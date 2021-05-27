Pundi X (NPXS) Hits Market Cap of $1.78 Billion

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00087532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.31 or 0.00981299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.13 or 0.09793296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00092064 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

