PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 387.50 ($5.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 276.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 391.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 374.19. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

