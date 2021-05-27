PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRTC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 385.50 ($5.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 391.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 374.19.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.