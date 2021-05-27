Pyrk Reaches Market Cap of $138,841.23 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $138,841.23 and $8,213.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

