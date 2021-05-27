Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issued By William Blair

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $191.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.45. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

