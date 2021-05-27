Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

NYSE PSX opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

