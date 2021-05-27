Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of PK stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,384,000 after purchasing an additional 483,058 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $426,065,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,673 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

