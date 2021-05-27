Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Cut by Northcoast Research

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROST. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.44. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 17.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 264,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

