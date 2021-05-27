Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

