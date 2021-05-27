Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Trading Down 4%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QABSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

