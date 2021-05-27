Qcash Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.28 million and approximately $798.32 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00061801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00347776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00182529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00036099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00817378 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

