QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of QTS Realty Trust worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTS opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

