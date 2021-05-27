Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,763 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,763 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.5% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 458,020 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,287,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average is $130.57. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,594 shares of company stock worth $4,092,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

