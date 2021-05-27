Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 5,850 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.